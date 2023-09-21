Thai ambassador announces resumption of Thai Airways flights to Pakistan at LCCI meeting

LAHORE-In a significant development, Ambassador of Thailand, Chakkrid Kraichaiwong announced the revival of Thai Airways services from Pakistan, marking a promising step forward in strengthening bilateral ties. The ambassador revealed plans to reintroduce five weekly flights from Karachi and Lahore, along with four flights from Islamabad.

This announcement was made during the ambassador’s address at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). Ambassador Chakkrid Kraichaiwong commended Lahore as a vibrant and culturally rich city and expressed optimism that his visit would yield positive outcomes. He elaborated on the purpose of his visit to LCCI, emphasizing the objective of expanding activities between Thailand and Pakistan. Highlighting the strategic significance of Pakistan, the ambassador noted that Pakistan serves as a gateway to Central Asia and the Middle East for Thailand. He identified key areas of interest, including seafood, mangoes, the halal industry and Halal cosmetics, underscoring the potential for two-way trade. He emphasized that trade between the two countries had experienced a decline after 2021. Addressing concerns about repatriation of profits for investors in Pakistan and LCs opening, the ambassador was reassured by President LCCI Kashif Anwar, who highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in facilitating investors through streamlined one-window services.

Furthermore, the ambassador proposed that Thailand could contribute to Pakistan’s tourism sector, drawing on Thailand’s extensive experience in tourism, hospitality, and restaurant management. He stressed the importance of preserving heritage while promoting sustainable tourism. He praised Pakistan for maintaining historical and cultural heritage in a winsome manner.