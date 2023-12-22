Gold worth Rs12.3mn stolen from Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine

Gold worth millions of rupees have been stolen from a repository of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine, sources in the Auqaf Department revealed on Friday.

The stolen gold is worth around Rs12.372 million, according to Auqaf Department estimates.

Auqaf Secretary Munawar Ali confirmed the incident of theft.

Taking notice of the incident, caretaker Sindh Auqaf Minister Muhammad Omer Soomro has formed a committee to probe the incident.

The investigation committee comprises Sukkur Auqaf administrator Arshad Sammun, audit officer Ghulam Rasool Soomro and accounts officer Muhammad Nawaz Pathan.

The inquiry committee has held Sehwan Auqaf manager Zubair Baloch responsible for the theft and placed him under suspension.

Auqaf Secretary Munawar Ali has ordered the registration of a case against the manager and forward it to the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Sources say Sehwan Auqaf manager Zubair Baloch had given the key to the repository to one of his close friends Ali Raza who, they suspect, made away with the gold worth Rs12.372 million.