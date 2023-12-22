Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold worth Rs12.3mn stolen from Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine

Gold worth Rs12.3mn stolen from Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine
Web Desk
9:22 PM | December 22, 2023
National

Gold worth millions of rupees have been stolen from a repository of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine, sources in the Auqaf Department revealed on Friday.

The stolen gold is worth around Rs12.372 million, according to Auqaf Department estimates. 

Auqaf Secretary Munawar Ali confirmed the incident of theft.

Taking notice of the incident, caretaker Sindh Auqaf Minister Muhammad Omer Soomro has formed a committee to probe the incident. 

The investigation committee comprises Sukkur Auqaf administrator Arshad Sammun, audit officer Ghulam Rasool Soomro and accounts officer Muhammad Nawaz Pathan.

The inquiry committee has held Sehwan Auqaf manager Zubair Baloch responsible for the theft and placed him under suspension.

Auqaf Secretary Munawar Ali has ordered the registration of a case against the manager and forward it to the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Sources say Sehwan Auqaf manager Zubair Baloch had given the key to the repository to one of his close friends Ali Raza who, they suspect, made away with the gold worth Rs12.372 million.

PTI founder's nomination papers filed from NA-89 Mianwali

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023