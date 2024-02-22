PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators secure thrilling win over Islamabad in Thursday showdown

Quetta Gladiators clinched a nail-biting three-wicket win against Islamabad United in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday night.

The match, played under the dazzling lights of Lahore, saw the Gladiators chasing down a target of 139 with just 10 balls to spare, showcasing a blend of strategic prowess and individual brilliance. The chase was set in motion by Quetta Gladiators' opener Jason Roy, who blazed his way to 37 runs off just 18 balls, including six boundaries and a six, setting the tone for the innings.

Despite losing Saud Shakeel early for just 2 runs, the Gladiators kept the momentum going. However, Islamabad United's bowlers, led by Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, fought back, claiming crucial wickets and putting the Gladiators under pressure. Rilee Rossouw remained a steady presence at the crease, anchoring the innings with a composed 34 off 38 balls.

Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 29 off 23 balls injected much-needed pace into the innings, bringing the Gladiators closer to their target. Despite a middle-order wobble and the loss of quick wickets, including Sarfaraz Ahmed for a mere run and Mohammad Wasim for 1, Mohammad Amir's unbeaten 11 steered the Gladiators home, marking a memorable victory.

Earlier, Islamabad United, after opting to bat first, got off to a brisk start thanks to Alex Hales' rapid 21 off 9 balls. However, the Gladiators' bowlers, particularly Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim, quickly stemmed the flow of runs. Abrar's mesmerizing spell of spin bowling accounted for 3 wickets for just 18 runs, while Wasim's pace and accuracy earned him figures of 3-20. Agha Salman's valiant 33 off 23 balls and Faheem Ashraf's crucial 20 off 14 balls helped United to post a total of 138/9, a target that ultimately proved to be within reach for the Gladiators.

Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah were the pick of the bowlers for United, with Khan capturing 2 wickets for 24 runs and Shah adding another 2 for 34, but their efforts were not enough to defend the total. Tomorrow (Friday), Multan Cricket Stadium will host the ninth match of the league between hosts Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at 7:00 PM.

SCORES IN BRIEF

QUETTA GLADIATORS 139/7 in 18.2 overs (Jason Roy 37, Rilee Rousouw 34, Sherfane Rutherford 29; Shadab Khan 2-24, Naseem Shah 2-34) beat ISLAMABAD UNITED 138/9 in 20 overs (Agha Salman 33, Alex Hales 21; Abrar Ahmed 3-18, Mohammad Wasim 3-20, Akeal Hosein 2-32) by 3 wickets.