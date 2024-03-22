Power producers’ dues against govt reach Rs1.984tr

ISLAMABAD - The outstanding dues of pow­er producers (IPPs, Gencos, Wapda etc) against the govern­ment of Pakistan have reached Rs1.984 trillion, with a major share of 25 percent receivables is of the Chinese IPPs estab­lished under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The receivables of the Chi­nese IPPs under the CPEC have almost reached over Rs495 bil­lion by 11 March 2024, official documents seen by The Nation reveal. The highest amount of Rs1.631 trillion is payable by ex-Wapda distribution compa­nies (XWDiscos) to Indepen­dent Power Producers and nu­clear plants, according to the documents. While Rs352.777 billion are payable to WAPDA hydle, Neelum Jhelum, NTDC, Tanavir Iran, Karrot hydropow­er, show the documents.

The Discos owes Rs97.732 bil­lion to the imported-coal fired Sahiwal power plant the receiv­ables of Engro PowerGen plant was Rs 52.583 billion by March 11, 2024. The distribution com­panies also owed Rs32.431 bil­lion for the Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project.

The Karrot Power Project re­ceivables are Rs21.775 billion. Discos also owe over Rs86.715 billion to the coal-fired Hub Pow­er Project, Rs 95.141 billion to the coal-fired Port Qasim Pow­er Plant, and Rs70.558 billion to the Thar Coal Power Generation Company. The payables to Thar Coal Energy Limited and ThalNo­va have reached Rs6.360 billion. The UEP Power Plant receivables are Rs 5 billion. The receivables of the Quaid-e-Azam solar proj­ects are Rs2.165 billion.

The payables to the state-owned Generation Companies (Gencos) are Rs 34.967 billion, with Guddu Power Plant hav­ing highest receivables of Rs 31.132 billion, followed by Mu­zafargarh Rs2.524 billion and Jamshoro Rs 311 million.

While to the receivables of RLNG based IPPs are Rs355.832 billion. The high­est outstanding amount of Rs 244.525 billion owed by Dis­cos to two RLNG based pow­er plants, which includes Rs135.522 billion to Haveli Ba­hadur Shah and Rs 109.003 bil­lion to Baloki Power Plant. Sim­ilarly, the Quaid-e-Azam RLNG based power plant payable by Discos is Rs 84.375 billion.

The total outstanding dues of the coal-based power plants are Rs 440.806 billion.

The gas-based power plants outstanding dues are Rs 221.879 billion, and the highest amount of Rs 181 billion owes by Discos to Uch gas based power plants. Furnace oil based generational plants’ pay­ables are Rs 127.401 billion.

The highest outstanding amount of Rs 42.072 billion owed by the Discos to HUBCO RFO based power plant. The re­newables, including wind, so­lar, bagasse and hydle IPPs out­standing dues are Rs121.492 billion, the documents main­tained. The Discos owes Rs 245.926 billion to Chashma Nu­clear Power Plant 1, 2, 3 and 4. While the payable by Discos to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (K2 &K3) is Rs 17.383 billion.

The outstanding dues of NTDC is Rs54.305 billion, while NTDC (PMLTC) payables are Rs 32.431 billion. Discos owe Rs178.029 billion to WAP­DA hydle, Rs49.007 billion to Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company, Rs21.775 billion to Karrot Hydropower Company. To Iranian Power supplier, Ta­navir, the distribution compa­nies owe Rs19.141 billion.