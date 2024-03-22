Power producers’ dues against govt reach Rs1.984tr

ISLAMABAD - The outstanding dues of power producers (IPPs, Gencos, Wapda etc) against the government of Pakistan have reached Rs1.984 trillion, with a major share of 25 percent receivables is of the Chinese IPPs established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The receivables of the Chinese IPPs under the CPEC have almost reached over Rs495 billion by 11 March 2024, official documents seen by The Nation reveal. The highest amount of Rs1.631 trillion is payable by ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos) to Independent Power Producers and nuclear plants, according to the documents. While Rs352.777 billion are payable to WAPDA hydle, Neelum Jhelum, NTDC, Tanavir Iran, Karrot hydropower, show the documents.
The Discos owes Rs97.732 billion to the imported-coal fired Sahiwal power plant the receivables of Engro PowerGen plant was Rs 52.583 billion by March 11, 2024. The distribution companies also owed Rs32.431 billion for the Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project.
The Karrot Power Project receivables are Rs21.775 billion. Discos also owe over Rs86.715 billion to the coal-fired Hub Power Project, Rs 95.141 billion to the coal-fired Port Qasim Power Plant, and Rs70.558 billion to the Thar Coal Power Generation Company. The payables to Thar Coal Energy Limited and ThalNova have reached Rs6.360 billion. The UEP Power Plant receivables are Rs 5 billion. The receivables of the Quaid-e-Azam solar projects are Rs2.165 billion.
The payables to the state-owned Generation Companies (Gencos) are Rs 34.967 billion, with Guddu Power Plant having highest receivables of Rs 31.132 billion, followed by Muzafargarh Rs2.524 billion and Jamshoro Rs 311 million.
While to the receivables of RLNG based IPPs are Rs355.832 billion. The highest outstanding amount of Rs 244.525 billion owed by Discos to two RLNG based power plants, which includes Rs135.522 billion to Haveli Bahadur Shah and Rs 109.003 billion to Baloki Power Plant. Similarly, the Quaid-e-Azam RLNG based power plant payable by Discos is Rs 84.375 billion.
The total outstanding dues of the coal-based power plants are Rs 440.806 billion.
The gas-based power plants outstanding dues are Rs 221.879 billion, and the highest amount of Rs 181 billion owes by Discos to Uch gas based power plants. Furnace oil based generational plants’ payables are Rs 127.401 billion.
The highest outstanding amount of Rs 42.072 billion owed by the Discos to HUBCO RFO based power plant. The renewables, including wind, solar, bagasse and hydle IPPs outstanding dues are Rs121.492 billion, the documents maintained. The Discos owes Rs 245.926 billion to Chashma Nuclear Power Plant 1, 2, 3 and 4. While the payable by Discos to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (K2 &K3) is Rs 17.383 billion.
The outstanding dues of NTDC is Rs54.305 billion, while NTDC (PMLTC) payables are Rs 32.431 billion. Discos owe Rs178.029 billion to WAPDA hydle, Rs49.007 billion to Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company, Rs21.775 billion to Karrot Hydropower Company. To Iranian Power supplier, Tanavir, the distribution companies owe Rs19.141 billion.