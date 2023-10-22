PTI Mardan leader quits party

Mardan - Faisal Aman, a Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former president of Tehsil Garhi Kapura Insaf Sports and Culture Wing, has announced his resignation from PTI and politics, along with his colleagues and family.

During a press conference at Mardan press club, Faisal Aman expressed his decision to end his 27-year association with PTI. He strongly condemned the acts of vandalism and violence that occurred on May 9, emphasizing that the welfare of Pakistan and the nation’s institutions takes precedence.

He recalled joining PTI in 1996, believing that PTI, under the leadership of Imran Khan, would bring about justice and implement his vision. However, he expressed disappointment with the party’s trajectory over the last ten years. He lamented that decisions were increasingly influenced by individuals who had no genuine allegiance to the party, joining solely to attain power. Faisal Aman pointed out a lack of respect for long-serving party members and criticized the shift in party dynamics after gaining government power.

He also noted that following the incidents of May 9, he faced legal repercussions, including an FIR and imprisonment.

He attributed the party’s struggles to a policy of undermining the nation’s institutions, which, he believes, misled party workers and led to unfortunate incidents. Aman emphasized that PTI’s time in government was marked by allegations, criticism of institutions, and corruption, leading to disillusionment among long-standing party members who are now leaving politics and the party.