Maryam puts rumours about Nawaz's homecoming to rest

“Mian Sahib is in high morale (ahead of his return to Pakistan) and he earnestly wishes to stay in his home-country,” Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told media Friday following her brief encounter with the party supremo.

Maryam mentioned that she was very pleased to see the three-time prime minister in high spirits. “It was good to see him. Eleven years of Mian Sahib's political struggle have been spent in exile. And he is very happy to go to his homeland.”

Silencing the rumour mill running rampant regarding the party supremo's homecoming, Maryam asserted that these rumors would die down soon, as preparations for Nawaz Sharif's return were going on vigorously. She also affirmed that she did not pay much attention to rumours.