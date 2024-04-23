GPA completes 80pc work for 10MW electricity to Gwadar North Free Zone

ISLAMABAD - Almost 80 percent work has been completed to provide 10 Mega Watt (MW) electricity in Gwadar North Free Zone, a shot in the arms for investors and companies desperately seeking power supply since the establishment of Gwadar North Free Zone.

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) as executing agency will complete entire work in the third week of May.

Instead over the ground, 300 meters long underground power cables are being laid down from Deep Sea Port grid station with a sub-station recently constructed at the entrance of North Free Zone, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The sub-station has the control panels, HT room and cabinets to manage supply of electricity to the factories in the zone.

From the sub-station a 5km long 132KV distribution line carrying two feeders of 5MW each are being laid.

On reaching the factories’ premises inside North Free Zone where companies including Han Geng and Agven are operating, step-down transformers will be installed to supply electricity as per their demands.

Sigma, a Karachi based company is constructing the distribution network in the Gwadar North Free Zone.

Gwadar Prot Authority (GPA) official told Gwadar Pro that in light of joint feasibility survey conducted by Quetta Electric Power Supply Company (QEPSC) and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) is executing the entire process with full throttle.

Power supply will start from Gwadar Port Grid Station to main entrance of North Free Zone, he explained.

“The Deep Sea Port sole Grid Station was established in 2019 exclusively for Gwadar port and Free Zone through 3 feeders. Since inadequate power was available at the disposal of the QEPSC, Grid Station had to rely on diesel generators for production of thermal power using expensive fossil fuel at high cost in past,” he added.

On a query, he said, “After power supply work completes the good news is that we will turn off 8.5 MW Diesel Generator and will link up Gwadar Port’s sole Grid Station with three sources.”

“One source is national grid station of Quetta. Second source is Gabd-Remdan of Iran border. Third source is Nag-Besima section of another Iran Border,” he added.

COPHC official said that as matter of fact electricity being produced through 8.5 MW Diesel Generator costs around Rs90 per unit.

However, after availability of 10 MW power in Gwadar North Free Zone, electricity cost to will be around Rs55 per unit.

It means investors and factory owners will enjoy the saving of around Rs35 per unit.

“This will directly impact financial leverage and production growth not only for current enterprises but also for potential investors,” COPHC official said.