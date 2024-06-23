Sunday, June 23, 2024
Karachi faces turmoil as residents hold protest against power outage, water shortages

June 23, 2024
KARACHI   -   Public protests have intensified across Karachi due to severe electricity and water shortages, prompting authorities to issue warnings against continued demonstrations if the issues remain unresolved. Residents from Gurmand, Liaquatabad, Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Madras Chowk, Korangi Nasir Jump, Korangi Shah Faisal Bagh, Babar Kanta Korangi, Murtaza Chowrangi, and Korangi Godam Chowrangi took to the streets, disrupting traffic and causing significant delays. The affected areas experienced severe traffic congestion, leaving many citizens in a distressing situation. Protesters vocally condemned K-Electric’s extensive load-shedding and frequent cable faults, demanding immediate government intervention to restore essential services. They criticized elected representatives for their silence and inaction, accusing them of neglecting public issues post-election. Traffic police were deployed to manage the chaos, diverting vehicles to alternative routes. However, the heavy traffic volume resulted in long queues and significant jams. Police eventually negotiated with the demonstrators, who dispersed peacefully, allowing traffic to resume.

K-Electric officials refuted claims of unannounced load-shedding, asserting that power cuts are conducted according to the schedule available on their website. Despite these assurances, the public’s frustration remains high, with calls for a swift resolution to the ongoing crises.

