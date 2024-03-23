President Zardari awards Nishan-e-Pakistan to Saudi Arabia's defence minister

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conferred the prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan Award on Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz in a gesture of camaraderie and alliance.

The ceremonial event took place with grandeur at the President House in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Day.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad.

The Saudi defence minister's presence added significant weight to the occasion, as he also graced the parade ceremony held in Islamabad as the guest of honour.

His participation served as a testament to the strong ties between the two nations, further bolstering bilateral relations.

Pakistan Day, celebrated with fervor and pride, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the pioneers of Pakistan Movement.

As the nation commemorates this historic day, the recognition bestowed upon Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz symbolises the enduring friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in mutual respect and solidarity.