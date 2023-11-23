Minister advises students to keep themselves updated about developments in Microbiology

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal National Food Security and Research Minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Wednesday said that the Microbiology was revolutionised and it was not the same as it was around 30 or 40 years ago. Therefore all the students should keep themselves updated with regard to the developments taking place in the areas of Microbiology, he said while addressing a three-day14th International Biennial Conference hosted by Pakistan Society For Microbiology (PSM) in collaboration with Salim Habib University (SHU) on the theme of “Disasters, Epidemic and Public Health Challenges for Microbiology” at SHU here Wednesday.

Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik said that the field of Microbiology was developed tremendously, therefore the student should open their eyes and ears to excel in its specific areas. Speaking about the Conference, he said that one of the objectives of such conferences was to provide a platform for interaction between the senior and junior colleagues so as to facilitate the collaboration among them.

He said that it was fascinating to see diversity of topics chosen for deliberations in the conference and expressed hope that it would materialize in meaningful collaboration. The minister highly appreciated the contribution of eminent Microbiologist of Pakistan Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi in the field of Microbiology and said Dr. Shahana has done commendable work in the field of Microbiology not only in Pakistan but also all over the world.

He said that we were also actively working on cotton as we were comparing microbiome in disease infected cotton and comparing it with the healthy cotton. He also offered PSM President Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, to host next International Biennial Conference after two years in Lahore.

Earlier, PSM President Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi highlighted the significance of the theme of this years’ International Biennial Conference and discussed other important aspects of the event.

In his address, Vice Chancellor of Salim Habib University, Shakeel Khan lauded the efforts of whole team of SHU for organising the conference successfully. He said that the events like seminars and conferences provide good opportunities to students and researchers to share their experiences with each other and learn more and more.

The VC also announced launching of new BS Microbiology in the University. Later, the federal minister and other guests were presented souvenirs.