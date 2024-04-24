CCI improves by 1.9 points in March

ISLAMABAD - The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) improved by 1.9 points to 33.6 points on month-on-month basis during the month of March 2024 over the previous month (February 2024), according to consumer confidence survey report released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Likewise, the Current Economic Conditions (CEC) index improved by 2.9 points to 30.9 and the Expected Economic Conditions (EEC) index by 0.9 points to 36.4 in March 2024 over the previous wave.

The CCI for urban households increased slightly by 0.1 point to 32.9, whereas for rural households, it improved significantly by 8.2 points to 36.0 in March 2024 over the previous survey. The CCI of fresh households recorded an increase of 2.8 points to 34.7 in March 2024. For rotating households, it increased slightly by 0.2 point to 31.5 in March 2024 compared with February 2024. Consumers’ Inflation Expectations increased by 0.5 points to 72.7 in March 2024 as compared to the previous wave of the survey.

It is pertinent to mention here that Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) is a stratified random telephonic survey of households across Pakistan. The survey was launched in 2012 with a bi-monthly frequency while from Jan-2023, its frequency was increased to monthly. The survey is conducted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi. Its results are disseminated for general information only and these are opinions of households and may not be considered either as views of or as an endorsement by SBP.