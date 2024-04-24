Sana Mir named ambassador of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has picked Pakistan legend, Sana Mir, as ambassador for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Sana, who represented her country in 226 internationals – 137 as captain – will be keeping a close eye on the 10 participating teams and their players in the two-week long tournament.

The former skipper is looking forward to an intense battle for the two finalist spots for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year, as the action in Abu Dhabi gets underway from 25 April to 7 May.

Sana is delighted with her role as ambassador and is looking forward to watching the competitive cricket as teams look to secure their places in the main event. She said: “Other than the big qualification opportunity for two teams, the tournament will provide excellent exposure to the Associate Member teams and their players. The women’s game has become more and more competitive in recent years and the 10 nations involved in the Qualifier possess a number of quality players.”

As a captain and player, she has experience in participating in a number of qualifying events for Pakistan and has some fond memories, particularly the 2008 edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifying Series where her 70 runs and nine wickets bagged her the joint Player of the Series award.

“My aim is to talk to the various teams and players during the Qualifier and help guide them on how to deal with the pressure of these events and what it takes to succeed. Pakistan had a great record in these events, and I in particular have fond memories of the 2008 edition of the 50 over World Cup qualifier event that I played,” Sana continued.