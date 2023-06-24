Civilian martyred, 2 injured in LoC firing by Indian forces: ISPR

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, a man was martyred and two other civilians sustained injuries when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector across the Line of Control (LoC), according to the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, “Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector.”

Resultantly, it said, one civilian embraced martyrdom, while two others were critically injured.

“Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations,” the military said, in an indirect reference to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The ISPR said that Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LoC belt, regardless of the strong protest being launched from the Indian side.

“The Indian side is reminded to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands,” the statement concluded.