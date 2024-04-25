18 matches decided on first day of PFF Futsal National Cup Phase 5

As many as 18 matches were decided from Groups A, B and C on the first day of the PFF Futsal National Cup Phase Five in Legends Arena, Karachi.

In the first match of Group A, Abdul FC thumped MES FC 6-2. In the second encounter, Baloch Youth FC defeated Ghareeb Shah Union FC 3-2. The third match was played between Abdul FC and Ghareeb Shah Union FC where Abdul FC remained victorious again 5-3. In the fourth encounter, MES FC defeated Baloch Youth by 6-2. In the fifth game of Group A, MES FC thrashed Ghareeb Shah Union FC 4-0. In the last game of Group A, Abdul FC beat Baloch Youth by 7-2.

From Group A, Abdul FC and MES FC reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group B, Eaton FC outclassed Aladin FC by 6-0. The second match was won by GSA, 4–1 against the opponent Tempo FC. In the third match, Tempo FC beat Aladin FC by 8–3. The fourth game between GSA and Eaton ended in a draw 2-2. The fifth game between GSA and Aladin FC ended in a draw 4-4. In the last game of Group B, Eaton beat Tempo by 4-0.

From Group B, Eaton FC and GSA have qualified for the next stage.

In the first match of Group C, Lethal Fck beat Karachi All Stars 4-0. In the second encounter, Forza Academy FC defeated Powerpuff Boys 4-0. The third match was played between Powerpuff Boys and Karachi All Stars where Karachi All Stars remained victorious again 2-1. In the fourth encounter, Forza Academy secured its second victory of the day by defeating Lethal FCK by 3-1. In the fifth game of Group C, Forza Academy thrashed Karachi All Stars 4-1. In the last game, Lethal FCK beat the Powerpuff Boys by 3-2.

From Group C, Forza Academy FC and Lethal FCK reached into next stage.