IPO to mark World Intellectual Property Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The annual World Intellectual Property Day, observed on April 26, 2024, is set to focus on the theme “IP and SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity. In a press conference, Chairman of the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO), Mr. Farukh Amil, and Director General, Ms. Shazia Adnan, addressed the media to outline the significance of this year’s theme and the organization’s ongoing efforts to promote intellectual property (IP) in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking to a room filled with reporters, Farukh Amil emphasized the critical role that intellectual property plays in fostering innovation and creativity. He noted that IP is a cornerstone for sustainable development, driving economic growth, and enabling societies to meet the challenges of the 21st century. “Innovation and creativity, supported by a robust intellectual property framework, are essential for addressing global issues like climate change, poverty, and inequality,” he said.

Director General Ms. Adnan expanded on the theme, explaining that the SDGs provide a universal framework for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. She highlighted that intellectual property can be a key driver for reaching these goals by encouraging innovators to create solutions that contribute to sustainable practices. “By protecting the rights of creators and innovators, we foster an environment where ideas can flourish, leading to advancements in areas like renewable energy, healthcare, education, and technology,” she stated.

During the conference, the IPO officers discussed several initiatives designed to encourage innovation and creativity in Pakistan.

These included educational programs aimed at raising awareness about the importance of intellectual property among students and entrepreneurs, as well as collaborative efforts with businesses and research institutions to support the development of new technologies that align with the SDGs.

Furthermore, the IPO plans to launch a series of events and workshops throughout the year to engage stakeholders in meaningful conversations about intellectual property and sustainable development. These initiatives aim to bridge the gap between innovators and policymakers, fostering an ecosystem where creativity and sustainability go hand in hand.

The press conference concluded with a Q&A session, where media representatives were given the opportunity to ask questions about the IPO’s plans for the coming year. The discussions centered on how intellectual property protection can support local entrepreneurs, boost the economy, and contribute to global sustainability efforts. World Intellectual Property Day serves as a reminder of the value of creativity and innovation in building a better future. This year’s theme underscores the importance of intellectual property in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges and paves the way for a collaborative approach to building a more sustainable world.