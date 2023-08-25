FBR to introduce Track and Trace System at ginning factories

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will introduce a Track and Trace System at ginning factories in Pakistan to promote transparent cotton trade.

Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), met with Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production. During the meeting, it was decided that the FBR, in collaboration with federal ministries and provincial departments, will introduce a Track and Trace System at ginning factories in Pakistan to promote transparent cotton trade.

This initiative aims to assist the textiles and apparel industry in meeting the traceability standards set by various trading blocs, nations, brands, and retailers. The caretaker commerce minister has also held meetings with the European Union and Uzbekistan’s ambassadors to discuss the various issues. Uzbekistan’s Ambassador, Aybek Arif Usmanov, met Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries. He discussed matters of mutual trade interest in Islamabad. The minister assured the ambassador possible facilitation in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Both sides expressed optimism about the potential for increased trade partnerships and cooperation in various sectors. The meeting marks a significant step towards fostering closer relations and harnessing shared opportunities for growth.

The Ambassador Usmanov extended his warm congratulations to Dr Gohar Ejaz for assuming the role of Caretaker Federal Minister. He also conveyed heartfelt well-wishes from the President and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, highlighting the importance of nurturing strong ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, called on Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries, in the Ministry of Commerce and congratulated him for assuming this important portfolio. The commerce minister appreciated the unilateral trade concession of GSP Plus to Pakistan by the EU, which is of great importance to the Pakistan export sector. Minister Gohar Ejaz also informed about his vision to increase Pakistan global exports to $80 billion. Ambassador Kionka expressed her appreciation for Minister Ejaz’s vision and assured EU full support in helping the Ministry of Commerce.