Four killed, 10 injured in van-tractor collision in Toba Tek Singh

Web Desk
12:43 PM | August 25, 2023
National

At least four people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh where a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing four persons including two women on the spot and injuring 10 others.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the dead bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Rajana.

In a similar incident that was reported yesterday, at least seven people had been killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a van-truck collision near Jharak in Thatta district.

According to rescue sources, the passenger van was heading towards Thatta from Hyderabad when it collided with a truck near Jharak.

Two women, four men and a girl were among those who died in the accident.

