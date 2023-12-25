Will PML-N put a candidate against Bilawal?

LAHORE - An unexpected decision by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to contest a National Assembly seat in Lahore has put the PML-N in a dilemma in view of the the longstanding understanding between the two parties not to field candidates against each other’s leadership. Bilawal Bhutto filed his nomination papers from NA-127 (Lahore) on Sunday, a constituency previously held by the PML-N’s Ali Pervaiz Malik in the 2018 general elections. This move marks Bilawal’s first foray into electoral politics in Lahore, a city that was once a stronghold of the PPP until the 1990s. However, the PML-N managed to capture this PPP stronghold and remained the dominant electoral force until the entry of the PTI in 2018.
In the years leading up to the 2018 polls, both the PPP and the PML-N refrained from contesting against each other’s leadership. Bilawal’s decision to contest from Lahore for the first time has put the PML-N in a difficult position as it may have to give up a seat it can retain even though after a tough competition. In the 2018 elections, the PML-N candidate secured victory in NA-127 with over one lakh votes (1,13,265). The PTI’s Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema was the runner-up with 66,818 votes, while the PPP-P candidate, Ch Adnan Sarwar, only managed to secure 1775 votes. For the upcoming elections, three PML-N candidates, Waheed Alam, Naseer Ahmad Bhutta, and Attaullah Tarar, have filed nomination papers from NA-127. The decision to withdraw in favor of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remains uncertain. Initially planning to contest from NA-128, Bilawal changed his constituency to NA-127, reportedly due to persistent requests from PPP-P’s Faisal Mir. Mir, who has been actively involved in political work in this constituency, has garnered support from the party cadres, instilling optimism about the upcoming elections.