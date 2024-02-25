Sunday, February 25, 2024
FG Polo face BN Polo in Bank Alfalah National Open Polo final

Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   FG Polo and BN Polo pre­pare to battle it out in the grand finale of the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 here at Lahore Polo Club today (Sunday). Speaking about the coun­try’s premier polo event, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon said: “We are immensely thankful to Bank Alfalah for their all-out support of our premier polo event,” he said. “Polo, the sport of kings and knights, thrives on such noble backing, and we are optimistic that more corporations will join in fostering the spirit of this majestic game.” Noon added: “Both teams have demonstrated excep­tional skill and determina­tion throughout the tour­nament. We are eagerly awaiting a finale filled with their remarkable perfor­mances, which promise to amplify the excitement and charm of the event.” He also voiced his hope that the vibrant community of Lahore would turn out in large numbers to witness the spectacle. “The day will kick off with a display of vintage cars, a bikers parade, an Arabian horse show, and a javelin exhibi­tion and before that the subsidiary final between Diamond Paints/Master Paints and Olympia/AZB Polo will be contested,” Noon concluded.

