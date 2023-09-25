PM says fair polls can be held even minus Imran

Kakar says thousands of PTI activists who did not engage in unlawful activities can partake in elections n It’s absolutely absurd to think about army role in manipulating election results n Conducting polls ECP’s assignment.
NEW YORK - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that free and fair election can be held in Pakistan even without PTI chief Imran Khan, who is currently serving a three-year sentence in Attock jail in the Toshakhana corruption case.
“Free and fair elections can take place without [Imran] Khan or hundreds of members of his party who are jailed because they engaged in unlawful activities including vandalism and arson,” said Kakar in an interview with the Associated Press yesterday. The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after deposed prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind the bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.
Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections will occur by the end of January 2024. Responding to a question, PM Kakar said that those PTI activists, who are serving jail sentences, were involved in arson attacks, vandalism and other illegal activities.
“Thousands of PTI activists who did not engage in unlawful activities can partake in the upcoming elections,” he added.
ulations, then they would be dealt with according to the law. PM Kakar further said he would not interfere with the verdicts by the courts, adding that the judiciary should also not be used “as a tool for any political ends.” Talking about PTI allegations pertaining to “threats to democracy” and “de facto military rule in Pakistan”, the PM said the claims were “part and parcel of our political culture”.
He said his government’s working relationship with the military was “very smooth” as well as “very open and candid”.
According to PM Kakar, the solution was to gradually improve the performance of the civilian institutions “rather than weakening the current military organisation, because that’s not going to solve any of our problems.”
The premier also stated that when the ECP would announce the exact date for elections, his government would provide all kinds of financial, security and other assistance for the polls.
Meanwhile, strongly reacting to the PM’s statement on the upcoming general elections, the PTI has said that elections sans Imran Khan will be ‘unconstitutional’: A PTI spokesperson of the former ruling party said: “The general elections without the PTI or Imran Khan will be unconstitutional and unethical.” The spokesperson claimed that the PTI is the largest political party and Khan — who was removed from power as prime minister via a parliamentary vote in April last year — is the most popular leader in the country. He further said that the caretaker premier should separate his government from the “evil designs”.
“I think it is absolutely absurd,” said the PM when asked if there is a view that the military is going to manipulate the upcoming elections to make sure that the PTI does not return to power.
He said that the ECP is going to conduct the elections, not the military,” he said, adding that there is also the caretaker government to monitor and support the electoral process.
The current Chief Election Commissioner Sikarnder Sultan Raja was appointed by Imran Khan, Kakar said and asked, “Why would he turn in any sense of the word against him?”
To another question, the premier said, “We are not pursuing anyone on a personal vendetta.” He, however, warned that if the PTI chairman or any other politician violates the rules and reg