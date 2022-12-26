Share:

Federal minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said on Monday that fresh elections would be held on time.

Addressing a ceremony, he said the government could not be blackmailed into holding early elections. “The right time to hold early elections was when Mr Khan was ousted of the Prime Minister office". He said If Mr Imran wanted to dissolve assemblies, why did he not start with the dissolution of KP assembly.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, he said Mr Imran was disloyal to the country as he used public money for his political ambitions adding the members of the PTI in assemblies were as disloyal to the country as their leader Imran Khan because they were drawing Rs 500 million a month in salaries. "Mr Khan deceived those who facilitated him as he was not loyal to anyone but power and money", he added. He criticized Mr Khan over his claims that he was not calling the shots during his tenure.

Lamenting at the dilapidated state of the country, he said all including politicians and establishment had been playing their role in bringing the country to such lows for last 75 years.

He said President Dr Alvi confessed that Nawaz Sharif would have got the PM slot in 2018 if he had not gone against the powerful. “Mr Nawaz’s crime was that he did not compromise but Imran’s crimes are bigger than Nawaz’s”, he added.

Sounding hopeful for Palestinians, he said Palestinians were nearing to their destiny but Kashmiris were being pushed back from moving towards their destiny. “Pakistan must fight for Kashmir cause at international forums”, he added.