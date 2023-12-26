Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Religious Minister stresses upon need for promoting IT education

Religious Minister stresses upon need for promoting IT education
Web Desk
6:38 PM | December 26, 2023
National

Federal Caretaker Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed stresses upon the need for promoting IT education in the country by keeping in view the changing dynamics.

He was addressing a national conference on "Interfaith Harmony in Pakistan" held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial in University of Karachi today.

He said that the promotion of the IT sector would bring economic stability in the country.

The caretaker federal minister stated that all the stakeholders must play a positive role to bring peace and stability in the society.

Aneeq Ahmed said the country’s development and stability would be achieved by following the guiding principles of Dr Allama Iqbal and Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023