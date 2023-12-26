Religious Minister stresses upon need for promoting IT education

Federal Caretaker Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed stresses upon the need for promoting IT education in the country by keeping in view the changing dynamics.

He was addressing a national conference on "Interfaith Harmony in Pakistan" held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial in University of Karachi today.

He said that the promotion of the IT sector would bring economic stability in the country.

The caretaker federal minister stated that all the stakeholders must play a positive role to bring peace and stability in the society.

Aneeq Ahmed said the country’s development and stability would be achieved by following the guiding principles of Dr Allama Iqbal and Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.