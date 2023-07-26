Spain, Japan reach last 16 in FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain and Japan on Wednesday were the first teams to clinch last 16 berths in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup before matchday three.

Spanish women hammered Zambia 5-0 in New Zealand's Auckland to top Group C.

Teresa Abelleira scored an early opener for Spain. La Roja's Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored double each as Spain bagged a large win over Zambia to book their place at the next stage.

On her 100th cap on Wednesday, forward Hermoso, 33, scored her 50th goal for Spain.

So Spain topped Group C with six points in two matches.

Earlier in the day, Japan beat Costa Rica 2-0 in another Group C game in New Zealand's Dunedin. Aoba Fujino and Hikaru Naomoto were the scorers for the Asian team.

Following the victory, Japan are now in the second spot with six points, which means they are guaranteed to play in the knockout stage.

Costa Rica and Zambia, who lost their two games each in Group C, have been eliminated from the tournament.

In the next fixture, Spain will face Japan on July 31 in Wellington.