Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and China on Friday discussed enhancing bilateral relations in economic and financial sectors between both the countries. Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division yesterday. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and other senior officers of Finance Division attended the meeting. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar warmly welcomed the Ambassador of Republic of China and shared the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. It was highlighted that both countries have historic and strong bilateral ties in various economic sectors.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted the repercussions of unprecedented floods faced by Pakistan which have largely impacted the infrastructure, agriculture, lives and properties of the people. He appreciated support given by the Govt of China during these testing times and shared that present government is taking various measures to ease the life of masses by ensuring fiscal and monetary stability. The ambassador of China assured Chinese govt’s sustained support to Pakistan in hour of need and shared that China stands with people of Pakistan in these hard times. He also thanked Govt of Pakistan for giving facilitation to Chinese projects in Pakistan.

In concluding remarks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the Chinese ambassador for continuous assistance and support. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue has also held a meeting with delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Abdul Ghafoor Malik at Finance Division.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Finance Secretary and other senior officers also attended the meeting. The delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry expressed gratitude to the finance minister and apprised the finance minister about their contribution in the economic development of the country. They also briefed about various issues being faced by them especially related to Special Economic Zone. It was added that these issues are hugely impacting the overall productivity and efficiency of their chamber. The delegation requested the finance minister for resolving their issues at earliest time possible.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry and acknowledged their contributions in the economic growth of the country. The finance minister shared that present government is well aware of the challenges being faced by various sectors of the economy and is proactively taking all pragmatic measures for smoothing out the operational anomalies for ensuring the greater ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The finance minister further apprised the delegation of various policy measures being undertaken by the government of Pakistan which would further improve the business friendly environment in Pakistan. He urged the delegation to work for the enhancement of value added exports for sustainable economic growth of the country. The delegation thanked the finance minister for cooperation and support.