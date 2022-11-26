Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the unprecedented rains and floods in the 2022 monsoon sea­son, a vast majority of children have limited access to learning materials, and those having access are limited to textbooks only. According to a re­port issued by the non-profit organi­zation Save the Children, one in five children does not have access to any learning materials.

The report having up-to-date as­sessment and needs of families in flood-affected areas highlights that the school children are also facing multiple issues including long travel­ling to the temporary school shelters, psychological stress, non-availability of instructors, and absent teachers. The education of female students is being suffered more than boys as chil­dren have to travel one hour or more on foot to reach schools and parents are not able to afford transportation.