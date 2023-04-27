Share:

ISLAMABAD -The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 17.78 percent during the nine months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $306.11 million during July-March (2022-23) as opposed to the export of $259.904 million during July-March (2021-22), showing growth of 17.78 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 33.67 percent, surging from $132.935 million last year to $177.694 million during the current year. The gloves exports, however, dropped by 7.53 percent by going down from $56.702 million last year to $52.432 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods rose by 8.14 percent to $70.267 million from $75.984 million last year. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed an increase of 14.12 percent in March 2023 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year. The sports goods exports in March 2023 were recorded at $35.953 million against exports of $31.504 million in March 2022. During the period under review, the export of footballs and all other sports products surged by 21.07 and 23.69 percent respectively, whereas the exports of gloves decline of 17.91 percent. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 26.81 percent during March 2023, in contrast to the exports of $28.352 million in February 2023, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and gloves rose by 36.24 and 25.90 percent respectively, in addition the exports of other sports commodities also increased by 8.02 percent.