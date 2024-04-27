Iranian President’s Maiden Visit

Iran and Pakistan are brotherly, Islamic, and neighbouring countries enjoying trouble-free relations and friendship spanning several decades. These warm, friendly relations are bound to be further promoted, strengthened, and consolidated following the three-day-long maiden official visit of Iran’s President, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, from April 22 to 24, 2024. He was accompanied by his spouse, the First Lady of Iran, a high-level delegation including the foreign minister, cabinet members, senior officials, and some business representatives as well.

The Iranian President, soon after his arrival to a warm welcome, went through a hectic schedule of meetings and engagements. He held meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Army General Syed Asim Munir, and others, besides witnessing the signing of 8 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries aiming at furthering cooperation and promoting relations.

The distinguished guest also visited Lahore and Karachi. He paid rich tributes to the great Poet of Asia, Mohammad Iqbal, when he visited Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore and spoke highly about Iqbal’s poetic inspirations to the Muslim Ummah in general and Muslims of the Indian subcontinent in particular, awakening them from deep slumber and securing an independent country, Pakistan, whose concept was presented by the great poet. The Iranian President’s visit almost coincided with the death anniversary of the great poet and thinker, which was observed on April 21. The Iranian President wrote his impressions in the Visitors’ Book after visiting Allama Iqbal’s Mazar and spending a little time there. Allama Iqbal’s poetry, particularly in the Persian language, is very popular and respected in Iran.

In Karachi, the distinguished guest visited Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar and received an honorary Doctorate Degree from Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori as the Chancellor of Karachi University. In Lahore, the Iranian President held meetings with Governor Baleeghur Rehman and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and in Karachi, he held discussions with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

On all occasions, he greatly appreciated the love and respect that the people of both countries have for each other, expressing his affinity with Pakistan and its people. President Ebrahim Raisi expressed the desire to hold a public meeting in Lahore as the Lahoris have great love for his country.

Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim also appreciated Pakistan’s principled stance on the Palestine issue and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He also conveyed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khomeini’s love and best wishes for Pakistan and its loving people. Both Iran and Pakistan, during deliberations, also conveyed their expressed support for combating Islamophobia and welcomed the adoption of a UN General Assembly Resolution titled “Measures to Combat Islamophobia.”

The joint statement issued marking the end of the three-day historical visit said that the top leadership of Pakistan and Iran, following hectic deliberations between the two sides at the delegation level, have agreed to expeditiously finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and enhance mutual interaction at the top and other levels for mutual benefits and the strengthening of relations. The joint statement, which ran into 28 points, also underscored the significance of energy cooperation and electricity trade. Both sides also stressed the importance of a long-term, sustainable economic partnership and a collaborative regional economic and connectivity model, particularly for socio-economic development in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan and Pakistan’s Balochistan provinces. Both countries’ leadership held productive discussions, which will go a long way in further promoting and strengthening brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan and their people. It was quite commendable that both sides have agreed to take appropriate measures for boosting their bilateral trade, taking it to the higher level of $10 billion over the next five years through collaborative economic projects, such as establishing joint border markets, economic free zones, and new border openings.

The Iranian President was the first foreign head of state to have visited Pakistan following the February 8 general elections at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amidst stringent security measures. The Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline project, which has been hanging in the balance since its initiation in 2010 for meeting Pakistan’s dire needs for gas, also figured during the discussions between the leadership of Iran and Pakistan. While the Iranian President was here, Pakistan’s so-called old ally, the USA, had come out more than once, telling Islamabad to be watchful of possible sanctions in case trade agreements, in general, and the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline project in particular, were carried further. Such warnings coming from the USA have left many mouths sour here, and this will be mentioned separately in an article shortly.

The Iranian President’s visit was quite productive, meaningful, and useful, and this will go a long way in further promoting and strengthening brotherly relations between the neighbouring Islamic countries of Iran and Pakistan. Frequent exchange of visits of the leadership and also at delegation levels quite obviously and hopefully and certainly go a long way in promoting the mutual interests between the two countries.

Muhammad Zahid Riffat

The writer is Lahore based Freelance Journalist. Columnist and rebired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com