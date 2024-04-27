SC orders removal of road and footpath encroachments nationwide

Supreme Court (SC) has issued a verdict to eradicate encroachments from roads and footpaths across the nation, as detailed in the 'Karachi encroachment case' written verdict.

The court directed the distribution of the judgment copy to the attorney general, advocate generals, and all government departments, while also instructing PEMRA to publish and broadcast public service messages on the matter.

According to the ruling, federal and provincial governments are mandated to clear encroachments within three days, with relevant departments also do so on the land mafia expenses.

Additional attorney general, advocate general, and counsel of KMC have been tasked with submitting a report on the implementation progress.

Expressing dismay over the prevalence of encroachments, the court emphasized the importance of unimpeded citizen movement, denouncing the placement of generators on roads and footpaths.

The order firmly asserted the public's right to unhindered access to movement, highlighting the burden borne by taxpayers in funding governmental expenses.