Peshawar - World Customs Day was observed on Thursday at Customs house, as it was in other parts of the country, with the Chairman of the Federal Board of revenue (FBR), Mohammad asim Butt, as the chief guest.

The Chief Guest, who was flanked by Chief Collector (Customs) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad saleem, Director Customs Intelligence Faiz ahmad, Collector enforcement, and Collector appraisements, laid a floral wreath on the martyrs’ memorial and paid tribute to those who gave their lives for the sake of duty.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Chairman FBr asim Butt stated that Pakistan Customs is the guardian of the country’s economic frontiers and that FBR has taken pragmatic measures such as accelerating import and export activities to help increase national revenue. he stated that the country’s economic situation is critical at the moment, resulting in revenue shortfalls due to reduced imports, but he vowed to meet the target of rs 7.47 trillion this year.

In his speech, Chief Collector Customs Mohammad saleem stated that the fast pace of clearance in 24 hours and paperless data have assisted Customs Collectorate peshawar in exceeding its target of 52%, which is 62% higher than the previous fiscal year. The chief guest then presented commendation certificates to customs officials.