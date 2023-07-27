Thursday, July 27, 2023
Cabinet approves Personal Data Protection Bills 2023

Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the E-Safety Bill 2023 (E-Safety Bill 2023) on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) to protect user data and prevent illegal and illegal use of information systems.

Under this law, a comprehensive framework will be established to ensure the protection and unauthorized use of user data on all types of online services, online shopping, data provided to various companies, and social networking websites in Pakistan. After the approval of the bill, heinous crimes like online harassment, cyberbullying, and blackmail will be effectively prevented.

The meeting of the cabinet was held here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The federal cabinet also approved in principle the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. Under the law, the National Commission for Personal Data Protection (NCPDP) will be established which will act as a civil court to protect the private documents/data of the users and redress the grievances of the complainants. The federal cabinet also gave assent to the draft amendment bill of the Investment Board Ordinance 2001 for the promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan. The amendment will empower the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as well as lay down its basic structure, working procedures, and cooperation mechanisms with various ministries and provincial governments.

Election bill empowering caretaker setup sails through parliament

After the law is passed, the SIFC will ensure the speedy implementation of foreign investment projects in the country.

PM Shehbaz said the government was implementing the Whole of the Government Policy to promote Foreign Direct Investment in the country. The policy would help expedite the implementation process of the projects under foreign investment. The prime minister appreciated Minister of State for Petroleum DrMusadik Malik for his successful efforts in finalizing the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) agreement with Azerbaijan.

“This agreement is not only an important step forward to promote bilateral trade ties with Azerbaijan but it will also prove to be a milestone for the energy security of Pakistan,” he added.

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics, established a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif to finalize the contents of the National Cannabis Policy. In this regard, the committee will present its recommendation to the federal committee in the next meeting.

Govt saved country from default, avers PM Shehbaz

The federal cabinet approved the reorganization of accountability courts on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

