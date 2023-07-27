Canada find their feet in 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland

PERTH-An accurate toe-poke by forward Adriana Leon coupled with a touch of fortune allowed Canada to secure a 2-1 victory against Ireland on Wednesday, their first of this year’s Women’s World Cup, in wet and windy conditions at Perth Oval.

Fresh off a scoreless draw with Nigeria, Canada put themselves ahead in the match when Leon found the back of the net in the 53rd minute as her side increasingly exerted their dominance over a plucky Irish outfit. “I think the character, the quality and the experience that came about in the second half, that’s the type of performance that we need moving forward,” Canada coach Bev Priestman told a press conference.

Canada face Australia on Monday where both teams will be aiming to finish top of Group B. Ireland, however, cannot reach the knockout stage having also lost to co-hosts Australia and will head home after playing Nigeria in Brisbane. In an exciting first half that had attacking play at both ends, Ireland captain Katie McCabe opened the scoring with a fourth minute corner that curled through the air and into the net, giving the girls in green their first-ever World Cup goal.

Canada worked diligently but failed to convert their first genuine chance in the 30th minute when Vanessa Gilles put too much on a chip within the six-yard box. Some luck fell the way of the Olympic champions, though, when they equalised on the cusp of halftime, a powerful cross from midfielder Julia Grosso deflecting off Ireland’s Megan Connolly for an own goal in driving rain.

The second half grew into an arm-wrestle, but McCabe battled hard and created two opportunities late in the game which missed the target. “I’m obviously very, very disappointed that we couldn’t get back into the game... but I’m so proud of what we showed,” Ireland coach Vera Pauw told reporters.

Brought on after the break, 40-year-old Christine Sinclair found few chances near goal and, fitness permitting, will have to wait until Canada’s clash with Australia in Melbourne to potentially become the first player to score at six World Cups.