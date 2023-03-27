Share:

LAHORE - The Pak­istan India Business Council (PIBC) has welcomed inviting Pakistan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organ­isation (SCO) Summit, being held in Goa (India) on May 4-5 this year. In a statement, issued here on Sunday, the council appreciated Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi for extending invita­tion to Pakistan for the SCO Foreign Ministers Summit. Chairman PIBC Noor Mu­hammad expressed the hope that the government of Paki­stan would give positive re­sponse to the invitation. He said that meeting between high officials would pave the way for building an en­vironment of confidence be­tween the two nations. “This would help resolve disputes and bring prosperity in the region,” he hoped. He said that India had invited the UAE, Mauritius and other countries for the G 20 Sum­mit 2023, being held in Sep­tember this year, and urged it to invite Pakistan also to the crucial summit as well.