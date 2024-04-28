PM orders wheat procurement as farmers protest price crash

Shehbaz Sharif takes notice on farmers’ complaints before leaving for Saudi Arabia Directs to increase wheat procurement target of 1.4 million metric tons to 1.8 million metric tons PM reaches Riyadh to attend WEF’s special meeting Says he wants to strengthen governance through Saudi reform policies.

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday increased the federal government’s wheat procurement target of 1.4 million metric tons to 1.8 million metric tons as farmers continue protests.

Growers say they are being forced to sell the staple food crop much below the support price set by the government despite bumper wheat crop this year. Reportedly the market has crashed and Since Punjab contributes more than 75% of the total wheat harvest, farmers of the province had announced a nationwide protest on April 25.

According to officials, the prime minister announced this decision while taking notice on farmers’ complaints before his departure to Saudi Arabia. The prime minister ordered the PASSCO to increase the target and ensure immediate procurement of wheat. Shehbaz Sharif instructed Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation to give priority to transparency regarding the purchase of wheat and convenience to farmers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken this step considering the difficulties of the farmers, officials said.

‘World Economic Forum’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development’, being held from April 28-29.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed Al Khareeji, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and embassy staff received the prime minister and his delegation at the Riyadh Royal airport.

The prime minister was invited to attend the WEF meeting by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

“The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The prime minister and the ministers will participate in WEF discussions on issues related to trade and investment measures, new investment frameworks, restructuring of supply chains, sustainable growth, and the energy landscape,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The high level participation in the Forum will afford an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalizing regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption. On the margins of the main event, the prime minister and his delegation will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Saudi leadership, heads of international organizations, and other prominent figures participating in the event.

About 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia will participate in the Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, WEF said in a press statement. The meeting, April 28–29, will focus on new pathways to reinvigorate growth globally amid the challenges posed by an increasingly fragmented geopolitical and economic environment. It will revolve around three themes: revitalizing global collaboration; a compact for inclusive growth; and catalyzing action on energy for development, it was added. The event bridges the growing North-South divide, which has further widened on issues such as emerging economic policies, the energy transition, and geopolitical shocks.

‘SUCCESSFUL REFORM POLICIES OF SAUDI ARABIA’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s desire to take benefit from successful reform policies of Saudi Arabia to strengthen Pakistan’s governance structure on modern lines. He expressed this desire while talking to Saudi delegation, led by Advisor at the Royal Court and General Secretary of Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Council Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, who called on him in Riyadh today.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share longstanding fraternal relations, which are strengthening with time. He expressed the confidence that bilateral economic relations have entered into new phase. Shehbaz Sharif said significant progress has been made on investment in various sectors in Pakistan during the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister’s delegation to Pakistan. The prime minister said the people of Pakistan hold immense respect and admiration for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud. He also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality extended by the Saudi Crown Prince and the Prime Minister.

Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri and his delegation expressed deep interest on behalf of the Saudi government and companies in enhancing investment in Pakistan. He said following the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister’s delegation to Pakistan, work has begun on priority basis on Saudi investment in Pakistan. Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, who is also associated with Saudi Vision 2030, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on this vision, and said every possible assistance will be provided to train Pakistani workforce and government officials under vision. He said Saudi Arabia wants that bilateral economic relations progress in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and explored avenues for enhancing economic relations between the two countries. Both the sides expressed enthusiasm to further promote economic relations and discussed ways to facilitate Saudi investment in Pakistan. During the meeting, detailed briefings were given to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the Saudi government’s reform agenda. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Power Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Commerce Jamal Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, and other high-ranking officials.