PPP blames bureaucracy for wheat crisis

LAHORE: - General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Centeral Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Saturday held bureaucracy and non technical advisor for the present wheat crisis. He also slammed the government for its handling of the wheat crisis, demanding a commission to investigate the loss of Rs 1 billion in wheat imports during the caretaker government. Murtaza criticized the bureaucracy for prioritizing their own commissions over the welfare of farmers, who are struggling to sell their produce at fair prices. He pointed out that the government is importing wheat at Rs 55 per kilogram, while local farmers are not receiving even Rs 39 per kilogram.

The opposition is holding rallies and farmers have called for a protest, demanding action against those responsible for the crisis. The Peoples Party has reiterated its commitment to democracy and promised to take open decisions, rather than sharing ministries. In Sindh, the party is buying wheat at Rs 4,000 per kilogram, supporting local farmers He was addressing a press conference along with President Kissan wing Punjab Syed Inayat Ali, Shah, Secretary Information Punjab Shehzaed Saeed Cheema, MPA Neelam Jabbar Chaudhry and Ahsan Rizvi.

He also said present wheat crisis has affected 80% of the country’s population. He criticized the government for not providing fair prices to farmers, importing wheat while neglecting local produce, and failing to supply quality seeds and fertilizers.

Murtaza emphasized the need for unity and collective action to solve the country’s problems. He urged the government to engage in talks with all stakeholders to resolve issues, warning that the Peoples Party will not let the country slide into crisis. The party will take strict decisions to address the problems of the people, and Murtaza clarified that their opposition is not against the government but against its wrong policies. He also highlighted the struggles of sugarcane farmers, who are not receiving fair payments.

The Peoples Party will continue to stand up for the rights of the people and work towards finding solutions to the country’s crises.