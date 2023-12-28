CDWP gives go-ahead to six uplift projects worth Rs83.39 billion

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday gave go-ahead to six developmental projects worth Rs83.39 billion, including the project of Competitive & Livable City of Karachi (CLICK), the cost of which has escalated by 91 percent to Rs63.950 billion.

The CDWP meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved four development projects with a cost of Rs.11.15 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs72.240 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration. Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions officials from provincial governments also participated in the meeting. Projects related to information technology, health, physical planning & housing sectors were considered in the meeting. Two projects pertaining to Ministry of Information were presented. “Upgradation of Transmission Network & Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan(revised)” worth Rs.1999 million was approved by the CDWP and the second project namely “Prime Ministers Initiatives Support for IT Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital (revised)” worth Rs 5000 million was also approved.

Ministry of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, presented a projected namely “Establishment of Infectious Disease Laboratory” worth Rs.8289.913 million that was recommended to ECNEC for approval. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP. The project envisages establishment of state of the art R&D Laboratory to detect/analyze microorganisms. Upon completion of the project after PC-I, the NIH will have a better capability for detection of novel, exotic, emerging and re-emerging pathogens and their timely control as well as R&D facility which is an absolute necessity. Envisaged outcome of the project would broadly encompass.

Two projects of Ministry of Law & Justice were considered & approved namely “Construction of Litigants Facilitation Center for Litigants and Lawyers in Sector G-10/ 1Islamabad” worth Rs.1862 million. The executing agency & source of financing of the project is Capital Development Authority (CDA). The second project presented was “Establishment of 93-No District Courts in Mauve Area G-11/4 Islamabad (revised)” worth Rs.2232.736 million. A project of government of Sindh was also considered namely “Competitive & Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) (revised)” worth Rs.63950.374 million that was recommended to ECNEC for approval. The project is proposed to be financed by World Bank’s loan of Rs. 61116.815 million under Investment Project Financing (IPF), while Government of Sindh will provide sharing of Rs 2833.559 million. The cost of the project has escalated by 91 percent from the earlier around Rs 33600 million to Rs 63950.374 million.