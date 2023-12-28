PM for collective efforts to tackle challenges to Ummah

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to fraternal ties with the Muslim world, particularly with the countries of the MENA region.
He said these ties were anchored in mutual trust, common understanding and close cooperation on bilateral as well as regional matters of common interest. The prime minister said this while talking to the resident Ambassadors of Muslim countries from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region over a lunch at the PM House here yesterday.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassadors of Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The Foreign Minister, Secretary to the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary also attended.
The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on a number of issues, particularly the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Other challenges confronting the Muslim world such as Islamophobia were also discussed. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for the Muslim Ummah to continue to work closely and collectively, especially through the OIC, to deal with these complex issues.
The Prime Minister praised the Ambassadors for their efforts to forge stronger ties between Islamabad and their respective capitals.
The Ambassadors thanked the Prime Minister and reiterated their support towards advancing bilateral relations with Pakistan, which played a key role in the Muslim world. Meanwhile, the prime minister, while chairing a meeting to review progress on the Special Technology Zones, said the government is taking steps to increase foreign investment in the Information Technology sector. He directed to chalk out necessary policies to attract IT experts from across the world for the development and promotion of IT sector in Pakistan.
The PM said the IT sector can play a key role in the country’s economy as Pakistan has a lot of potential to progress in this field. The meeting approved the restructuring of the Budget and Finance, Audit and Technical Committees of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority. The meeting also approved drafts of the Authority’s Licensing Framework, Authority Procedures and Fee Regulations to the Technical Committee.