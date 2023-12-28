Robbers kill another student in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - In an apparent robbery incident in Daudzai area, another young student named Danish, 22, was killed and two others were wounded as unidentified armed men opened fire on them. Reports suggest a link between the fatalities and the robbery. Those wounded were identified as Haseeb and Haleem. Police are investigating the incident, with Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Abbasi and other officials visiting the crime scene. Despite recent police actions, robberies continue to occur daily in the city.