Robbers kill another student in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - In an apparent robbery incident in Daudzai area, another young student named Danish, 22, was killed and two others were wounded as unidentified armed men opened fire on them. Reports suggest a link between the fatalities and the robbery. Those wounded were identified as Haseeb and Haleem. Police are investigating the incident, with Senior Super­intendent of Police Operations Kashif Abbasi and oth­er officials visiting the crime scene. Despite recent po­lice actions, robberies continue to occur daily in the city.