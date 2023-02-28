Share:

FIA ‘starts’ operation against human smugglers.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is in contact with the Ital­ian authorities regarding the ship­wreck deaths and the missing Pa­kistanis, the Forgoing Ministry said yesterday.

“A senior Embassy official today met 16 Pakistani survivors of the capsized vessel. They seemed in good physical condition. Accord­ing to them there were 20 Paki­stanis on the ship. The embassy is in close contact with Italian au­thorities to verify status of the 4 missing Pakistanis,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zah­ra Baloch.

She added: “Embassy of Pakistan in Italy continues to vigorously fol­low the case of Pakistanis aboard the vessel that capsized off the coast of Italy yesterday (February 26).”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif said over two dozen Pakistanis were believed to be among 59 people who drowned when a boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast.

At least 81 people survived Feb­ruary 26 accident, with 20 hospital­ised including one person in inten­sive care, Italian authorities said.

The wooden boat, which sailed from Turkey, is said to have car­ried people from Iran and Afghan­istan as well. “The reports of the drowning of over two dozen Pa­kistanis in a boat tragedy in Italy are deeply concerning and worri­some,” Sharif said in a statement, adding, “I have directed the for­eign office to ascertain facts as early as possible and take the na­tion into confidence.”

Turkey is part of one of the most-used routes for human smugglers to smuggle migrants into Europe, who at times travel by road, walk for miles and endure being locked in ship containers for days.

Italy is one of the main landing points for the migrants trying to en­ter Europe by sea, with many seek­ing to travel on to northern Europe­an nations.

The United Nations Missing Mi­grants Project has registered more than 17,000 deaths and dis­appearances in the central Medi­terranean since 2014. More than 220 have died or disappeared this year, it estimates. Yesterday, the government called for a crack­down on the global human traf­ficking network after at least 40 Pakistan nationals drowned in a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast.

The death toll included dozens of Pakistanis, the Minister for Over­seas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi said. “A crackdown on the criminal network of human trafficking world­wide is the need of the hour,” Turi added. “So far, thousands of people including children and women have lost their lives around the world. The Pakistani government will for­mulate a comprehensive strategy and launch a crackdown on human trafficking networks, he said. “Since April 2022, over 600,000 people have been sent abroad for jobs … People are requested not to fall prey to human trafficking.”

In 2022, 105,000 migrants ar­rived on Italian shores, around 38,000 more than the previous year, according to figures from the Italian Interior Ministry. Mean­while, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into the migrants tragedy killing at least 62 people among some Pakistanis af­ter a wooden sailing boat capsized off the southern coast of Italy on Sunday last.

The FIA has initiated the probe after contacting the families of the victims and different teams have been formed to arrest the facilita­tors and human smugglers who are involved in this crime, an official of the agency said on Monday. Ac­cording to the initial investigations conducted by the agency, most of the victims belonged to district Gu­jrat who had chosen the dangerous journey to reach Europe in search of their better future.

Raids are being conducted at dif­ferent places to arrest the culprits, the official said.