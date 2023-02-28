Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing roadchecking campaign collected taxes amounting to more than Rs30 million while 2,139 vehicles have been seized in violation of laws. According to a statement issued here on Monday, the Excise department started a road-checking campaign on February 13, 2023, against tax defaulters and violators of laws and rules. During the campaign, as many as 29,842 vehicles had been checked across the province so far and 2,139 vehicles were seized while the documents of 2,489 vehicles were confiscated due to various reasons.

The Excise teams inspected 9,046 vehicles in Karachi, 9,218 in Hyderabad, 3,509 in Sukkur, 4,066 in Mirpurkhas, 2,662 in Larkana and 1,341 in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, the statement added. Sindh Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed satisfaction over the road-checking campaign and said that the campaign for collection of taxes from tax-defaulting vehicle owners would continue till March 10. He advised owners of tax-defaulting vehicles to submit their outstanding taxes immediately to avoid any unpleasant situation. He further warned that vehicles running without an authorised registration number plate or with a fancy number plate, and applying for registration and open letter will be impounded.