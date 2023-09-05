Sunday, May 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

9/5 attacks aimed at diverting attention from G20 conference, says Tahir Ashrafi

9/5 attacks aimed at diverting attention from G20 conference, says Tahir Ashrafi
Web Desk
6:49 PM | May 28, 2023
National

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday alleged that the May 9 riots were orchestrated to divert world's attention from the G20 conference in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing a convention of scholars in Gujranwala, Mr Ashrafi claimed that aim was to show the world how Pakistan could speak for the IoK when it itself was "infighting".

In connection with the May 9 mayhem, Mr Ashrafi demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the May 9 riots and also said that no innocent person should be mistreated. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023