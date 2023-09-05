9/5 attacks aimed at diverting attention from G20 conference, says Tahir Ashrafi

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday alleged that the May 9 riots were orchestrated to divert world's attention from the G20 conference in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing a convention of scholars in Gujranwala, Mr Ashrafi claimed that aim was to show the world how Pakistan could speak for the IoK when it itself was "infighting".

In connection with the May 9 mayhem, Mr Ashrafi demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the May 9 riots and also said that no innocent person should be mistreated.