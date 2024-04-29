Four TTP men arrested for Bisham attack

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Monday to have arrested four members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for attacking the convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham.

According to the CTD spokesperson, a joint investigation team (JIT), with the help of other law-enforcement agencies, arrested the four terrorists involved in the attack. He said the terrorists had confessed to attacking the Chinese convoy.

It may be recalled that on March 26, a convoy was attacked on way to Dasu Hydropower Project from Islamabad as a result of which five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver were killed.