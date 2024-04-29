Monday, April 29, 2024
Police launches crackdown against farmers in Punjab over protest call

Web Desk
1:38 PM | April 29, 2024
Punjab police has initiated arrest of the farmers’ leaders across the province after they announced protest in front of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab’s farmers protesting against delay in purchase of wheat on the fixed government price amid a wet spell in the province.

The farmers had to stage a protest demonstration in front of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore today. The police have launched a crackdown against farmers leaders and started their arrests. President Kashtkar (farmers) Foundation Punjab Mumtaz Daulatana has been arrested in Pir Mahal.

Police personnel have also been deployed at Motorway M-3 Interchange to prevent the farmers from reaching to Lahore for protest.

The farmers also protested by wearing chains in their necks in Rahim Yar Khan over delay in official wheat procurement drive.

After police crackdown in Daska, district president of the Farmers Alliance has instructed the members to reach individually in Lahore instead of convoys.

Hafiz Javed Goraya, a farmers leader said that the farmers have been compelled to sell their agriculture produce on cheaper rate of 3,000 rupees per maund, instead of the official 3,900 rupees price due to delay in the wheat procurement drive.

