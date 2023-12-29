Friday, December 29, 2023
CJCSC awards degrees, medals to graduates at AMC

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -  Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended, as chief guest, the 41st convocation ceremony of 42nd MBBS and 21st BDS course, held at the Army Medical College, Rawalpindi, yesterday. According to a press release issued by the ISPR media directorate, the Chairman JCSC awarded degrees and medals to the graduating students. Dr. Qurat Ul Ain Azam was awarded President’s Gold Medal for being best all-round student for the 42nd MBBS course, while Dr. Tayyaba Zafar was awarded President’s Gold Medal for being the best all-round student for the 21st BDS course. Capt Taimoor Khalid was awarded COAS Gold Medal for being the best military cadet. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman JCSC congratulated the graduating students and their parents and wished the graduating doctors success in their future endeavours.

