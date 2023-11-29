Rashid/Hameed reach Greta Masters Senior Championship 60+ doubles semifinals 

LAHORE - Paki­stan’s seasoned duo, Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq, emerged victorious against Ja­pan’s Kazuhiko Imahashi and Hikaru Yamamori, securing a spot in the 60+ doubles semifi­nals at the Greta Masters Senior Tennis Championship 2023 in Pattaya, Thailand. Initiat­ing the match with precision, the Pakistani pair dominated the first set with a scoreline of 6-2. The second set presented a more challenging scenario as they faced resilient opposition. However, Malik and Hameed showcased their experience and determination, clinching the set 6-4 and securing a well-deserved spot in the semifinals of the MT400 event. Looking ahead, the Pakistani duo is set to face Stan Aspiotis and Zeev Livne in the upcoming semi­final. Despite a setback in the 60+ singles quarterfinal, where Hameed-ul-Haq faced a defeat against Germany’s Rodrigo Ur­rutia Fuentes with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, their collaborative success in the doubles category adds anticipation to their jour­ney in the tournament. How­ever, concerns arise regarding their physical conditions, with Hameed-ul-Haq nursing fitness issues and Rashid Malik coping with a groin injury, sidelining him from the singles matches.