JI demands decrease in power tariff, removal of taxes

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to pace up the campaign against the unbearable hike in electricity tariff. He announced this while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday. The JI has taken the decision in this regard after taking its local leadership onboard. He was flanked by JI leaders Munim Zaffar, Zahid Askari, UC Chairman Hafiz Usama and others. Speaking on the occassion, he said that the JI would demonstrate protest at over 1000 spots in the city, including mosques, markets and prominent spots in the city on Wednesday. On the next day, he maintained, the women in the city will take out a historical march in the city against the injustice meted out to Karachiites in the name of electricity bills. On September 2, a countrywide strike against the hiked electricity would be observed, he said, adding that the JI has been taking onboard all segments of the society. He said that the prevailing scenario has been compelling the poor and helpless people to commit suicide, whereas the caretaker setup is facilitating the inhuman policies — initiated by the previous regime.