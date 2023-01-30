Share:

Former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director General Major (retd) Masood Sharif Khattak passed away on Sunday at the age of 72.

Mr Khattak was politically active throughout his life and held the position of vice president in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He also contested the 2002 National Assembly elections on a PPP ticket, but was not successful.

Due to differences, he left the PPP in 2007 and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011, but eventually quit the party two years later.

Mr Khattak’s family had confirmed his funeral prayers will be held in Karak on Monday.