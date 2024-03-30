KP cabinet forms committee to address officers’ grievances of attached depts

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has established a committee to address the grievances of officers from attached departments, in response to directives from the Peshawar High Court regarding salary disparities. The committee includes key officials such as the Advisor to Chief Ministers on Finance and Minister/Secretaries of various departments.
Following a writ petition by over 973 officers, the High Court directed the government to address the disparities in allowances and remove discrimination among civil servants. However, the Finance Department has opposed this demand due to financial constraints, estimating its annual implications to exceed Rs. 971 million.
Additionally, the cabinet formed committees to adopt policies uniformly, categorize recruitment posts, and oversee projects such as the Pakistan Digital City Haripur. It also approved draft rules, loan borrowings, infrastructure projects, and realigned its stance on loan repayments with other provinces.
Overall, these decisions aim to address grievances, foster development, and ensure uniformity in policies and financial matters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Rs1.15b announces for welfare initiatives
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced a series of welfare and development initiatives, including a Rs. 1.15 billion Eid package for deserving individuals across the province.
Under the new program, 1,000 deserving individuals in each provincial assembly constituency will receive Rs. 10,000 each, totaling Rs. 1.15 billion. Additionally, 2,050 families of police martyrs will benefit from Rs. 10,000 Eid packages.
In a separate move, the cabinet approved a Rs. 7.67 billion scheme to equip police forces in various districts with modern vehicles and equipment, strengthening their operational capacity.
To improve efficiency in government department recruitment, the cabinet formed a committee tasked with evaluating private testing agencies for screening potential candidates. The committee’s recommendations, including proposals to expand the capacity of government testing agencies, are expected within 15 days.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking significant strides towards digital infrastructure development.
The cabinet approved the Digital Rights of Way Policy, paving the way for streamlined digital connectivity. Furthermore, agreements were greenlit between the Information Technology Board and the Special Technology Zone Authority to establish Pakistan Digital City.
The meeting also addressed governance reforms within the Provincial Endowment Department Organization (PEDO). New rules for appointing Chief Executive Officers and Executive Committee Members for PEDO were approved.
These initiatives collectively aim to enhance social welfare programs, modernize law enforcement capabilities, and accelerate digitalization across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.