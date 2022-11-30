Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his Party’s struggle for 55 years is close to fruition as there will be the supremacy of the constitution and democracy will be strengthened in the country, and after the upcoming general elections, there will be “Awami Raj” (people’s rule) in all four provinces including the Centre. In his message issued on the 55th foundation day of PPP, the Chairman said that his Party is the only political party in the country which has its roots in the public. He said that PPP faced the most difficult situations with courage and bravery and provided leadership to the country and the nation during the trying and difficult situations. He further said that PPP is the torchbearer of democracy, human rights and equality in Pakistan. “Along with making the supremacy of the constitution and parliament inviolable, the establishment of a society based on equality and the prosperity of the people is our mission,” he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that living nations critically evaluate their past and present. “We also have to learn from our mistakes as a party, state and nation at our own level, and we have to read the writing on the wall that the country needs real elected governments and not selected ones in the future”, he urged. He said that this country, its constitution and democracy are the most dear to the leadership and workers of PPP adding that his Party is firmly committed to the philosophy and manifesto of its founder that Islam is our religion, socialism is our economy, democracy is our politics and the source of power is the people. Chairman PPP said that on this day, every “Jiyala” (worker) must take a pledge that, in the light of Bhuttoism, they would continue struggling for people’s sovereignty, women’s empowerment, inclusion of minorities in the national mainstream, strengtheining of democratic institutions to transform the country into a strong democratic and welfare state. He reiterated his resolve that his Party would continue to defeat every attack on the 1973 Constitution presented to nation as a gift by Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as this Constitution guarantees the civil rights and freedoms of 23 crore Pakistanis as well as it is the basis of national harmony and unity. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has paid tribute to the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for their great struggle and sacrifices. He has also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their.