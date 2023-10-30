Jazz, Careem extend partnership to enrich customers’ experience

LAHORE-Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital operator, and Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing services in Pakistan, have extended their longstanding partnership to bring unparalleled benefits and innovation to their mutual customers. The collaboration, rooted in a shared commitment to empowering Pakistanis through technology, continues to strengthen, exemplifying the mutual dedication of both organisations.

To reiterate their shared ambition to leverage technology to improve the lives of Pakistanis, the leadership of Jazz and Careem recently got together at the Jazz headquarters in Islamabad where they pledged to strengthen these ties and explore more avenues to better serve Pakistanis utilising the best of the available digital experiences. On this occasion, Kazim Mujtaba, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Jazz, said, “We believe in the power of partnerships for creating innovative solutions that enrich the lives of millions of Pakistanis. Such collaborations are also in line with our DO1440 strategy through which we become relevant to our users all through their digital interactions during the day.”

Imran Saleem, General Manager of Ride-Hailing at Careem Pakistan, said, “We are always aiming to enhance the experience of our customers. By combining the mutual strength of both brands, we are enabling greater convenience and savings. This is only the beginning of a long-term partnership and we will continue to bring innovative offers for our mutual customer base.” This collaboration builds upon Jazz and Careem’s history of innovative partnerships. Jazz had previously collaborated with Careem to offer various promotions, including a 20 percent discount on four rides using the promo code ‘JAZZSUPER4G’ and upto Rs250 off on the first ride for first-time Careem users with the promo code ‘JAZZRIDE’.

Recently, Careem introduced an exclusive limited time offer for Jazz customers. Using the promo code ‘JAZZSUPER65’, Jazz users could enjoy a cashback of Rs65 on their Careem rides; customers could avail of this offer twice, doubling the joy of savings and convenience. Many similar lucrative offers are in the works as part of the long-term partnership. The enduring partnership between Jazz and Careem exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving positive change. Such collaborations are pivotal to improving the lives and livelihoods of the people. This collaboration underscores Jazz’s commitment to empowering communities, fostering progress, and creating a brighter, more connected future for all.