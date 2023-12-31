Finally after 19 years, Gen (R) Arif Hasan leaves Pak Olympic Association presidency

LAHORE- Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan has officially left Pakistan Olympic Associa­tion (POA) presi­dency, citing health concerns.

The POA boss, who has headed the association for an impressive 19 years, penned a heartfelt letter to the Executive Committee, express­ing the challenging decision to prioritize his well-being. The resignation, effective January 1, 2024, marks the conclusion of an era in Hasan’s longstanding association with the POA.

Confirming his departure, Arif Hasan emphasized the gravity of the decision, saying, “It is borne out of the necessity to balance my health and well-being with the de­mands of leading such a dynamic and impactful organisation. Hope you will understand and respect this decision of mine,” he men­tioned in the letter.

“Leading POA has been an en­riching experience. The journey I had embarked upon has not only led to significant milestones for the Association but has also, on a personal level, been source of contentment and fulfillment for me. I want to express my utmost gratitude for the support I have received from all of you during my time at POA,” he added.

“I cherish the relationships I have formed with my colleagues. All of you have been a source of strength for me and together we have been able to raise POA to the level of professionalism that has been acknowledged interna­tionally. Your honest, forthright and professional opinions always mattered a great deal to me and always led to well considered collective decisions be­ing taken,” he asserted.

“My heartfelt thanks also to every member of the POA Secretariat, whose dedication and skill transformed chal­lenges into successes. Your commitment has been the backbone of our success and I am deeply apprecia­tive of the support and solidar­ity that have been extended to me throughout my tenure. I never found myself wanting for lack of secretarial support.

“I assure you that I earnestly desire a smooth transition to en­sure the continuity of our excel­lent work. It is my sincere wish that POA continues to thrive and excel, building on the solid founda­tion we have established together. “I am deeply thankful for the trust that was placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Olym­pic Movement of Pakistan. I step down with a sense of accomplish­ment and a heart full of gratitude, confident in POA’s bright future and continued success as per its mandate,” Arif Hasan concluded.

The POA chief’s departure comes after a prolonged and im­pactful stint, during which he faced criticism for Pakistan’s Olympics medal drought. Despite the chal­lenges, he consistently maintained that the provision of infrastruc­ture and training facilities rested with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), while the POA served as a representative organization in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for Pakistani sports bodies.